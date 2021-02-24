TOWN OF BELOIT — The Beloit Turner School District is adjusting its in-person learning model to allow for students to move from one classroom to another during the day.
Currently, students have stayed in one classroom throughout the school day.
In a letter sent to Turner families this week, the district said the transition will begin on March 15, and will help maximize learning for students.
Additionally, student athletes will be allowed to return to in-person learning and can participate in other extracurricular activities.
Families will still have the option of whether to send their children to school or keep them home for virtual instruction.
The district is also aiming to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this summer, dependent on weather and COVID-19.
Ahead of the scheduling adjustment, the district is asking families to specify by the end of the day on March 5 whether they intend to change their choice of learning model, the letter stated.
The changes at Turner come as COVID-19 cases in the county continue to drop and more people are receiving vaccinations.
“During the last few weeks, we have seen a consistent trend of improvement in those metrics and have determined we are now in the ‘moderate risk’ category,” the letter stated.
Students and staff will still maintain social distance, wear masks, be checked for symptoms, follow single-direction hallway traffic and disinfect surfaces.
The district asks families to keep their child at home if they are feeling ill.
“While we are encouraged that our community is trending in the right direction, we must remember that we are still very much in the midst of this pandemic,” the letter stated. “We will continue to conduct contact tracing to inform any consideration of closure of programming or spaces.”
Middle school students will be expected to report to their cohorts every day upon arrival and will transition to other spaces such as music or physical education. Teachers will also rotate into classrooms to provide core face-to-face instruction.
High school students will be expected to report to their first period class upon arrival. Students will then log into cohort sections for attendance and receive face-to-face instruction. Students will then transition to their second class of the day and remain there through lunch.
After lunchtime, high school students will transition to their third class and then to their fourth. Students who do not have a class scheduled during the last period of the day and are caught up on school work will be allowed to leave early. Students who remain on campus without a last class period will stay in their third period classroom for study hall until dismissed at the end of the day.
Lunches will still be delivered directly to classrooms at both the middle and high school.
The middle and high school campus will open at 8 a.m. every day. Arrival and dismissal protocols will remain the same.
Daily schedules in the district and synchronous live instruction will continue, to provide the same classroom material to in-person and online students alike.
All class materials will still be available to students on Google Classroom. All assignments will also continue to be submitted through Google Classroom, and Skyward will still be used to summarize students’ progress.
“In short, virtual students will see minimal changes while in-person students will have access to increased face-to-face instruction,” the letter stated.
High school athletes will no longer be required to do online-only learning, and they will also be allowed to participate in other in-person activities.
Teachers will use activities rosters to draw up seating charts, which is intended to assist with contact tracing efforts.
The letter also stated that the district is working on plans that would allow limited numbers of household members to attend athletic events at home. Further communication will be sent to those parents.
Some events and activities, including Prom, will remain canceled this spring.
An in-person high school graduation ceremony is tentatively planned for Sunday, June 6.
“While there are many factors outside of our control, we are developing contingency plans to best be responsive to these forces. As we get closer to the end of the school year, the details of these plans will be shared with senior students and their families,” the letter stated.
The Turner School Board in August approved the district’s Road to Reopening plan, which established multiple models of instruction in an effort to minimize COVID-19 risks.
Since the beginning of the school year in September, the middle and high school buildings have been operating in the ‘moderately high risk’ category in cohort models with no transitions between classes.