BELOIT—Students can play while learning about mental health during an event at Garden Prairie Intermediate School in the Turner School District Monday.
Beloit-Turner families are invited to come to the First Annual Family Engagement event focused on mental health. The event will take place from 6—7p.m., at Garden Prairie Intermediate School, 3245 S. Bartells Drive.
“This event is different from any we have had, which is exciting. Families are not only going to leave with strategies to use at home, but tools as well,” said Christine Brown, Director of Pupil Services at Beloit-Turner School District.
“We try really hard to support families and this is something parents have been looking for based on feedback from previous surveys,” Brown said. “We look at the whole child, not just academic achievement and right now mental wellness is something that needs to be a priority for us.”
Children of all ages are welcome to come to the event and Beloit-Turner families are welcome free of charge.
“Right now it is only open for Turner families,” explained Brown. “We had to collect RSVPs so we have enough materials. If the event is successful we will explore future options for including more people.”
“Each student will be able to make their own calming kit to take home. There are nine different options to choose from: Ocean, Unicorns, Safari, Woodland, Bugs, Gardening, Construction, Dinos and Transportation,” Brown noted.
There will be activities for kids so parents can listen to the presentation, including coloring, reading and access to the playground.
“We want the parents to leave with strategies they can use at home with their kiddos,” Brown said.
Present Not Perfect’s Calm Kits encourage sensory play and art therapy-supported activities for regulation, input, and creative expression. Sensory play is one of the most effective ways to help re-center a child who may be feeling worried or anxious because it is mindful, interactive, and immersive.
“Our Pupil Services team is hosting the event and working with Present Not Perfect LLC. Our pupil services team and elementary PTO will be involved in the event,” Brown said.
Present Not Perfect will be doing the presentation and leading the make and take activity.
This is the first family engagement event and first event of this nature, Pupil Services has offered, Brown said.
“We have held many parent nights, but never any that were hands-on like this one will be for the kids. Every child that comes will be making their own calming kit to take home with them, while parents will get information on how to incorporate calming strategies into their daily routine,” Brown said.
A large amount of the community has shown interest in the event.
“We have had a great response from our families which is really exciting. If the event is successful we will definitely look at doing this again in the future,” Brown said.