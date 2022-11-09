BELOIT- The Beloit Turner High Drama program will tell the story of multiple classic Dr. Seuss stories in “Seussical.” The musical features the Cat in the Hat narrating the story of Horton trying to save everyone in his town, including JoJo and other Whos, and his efforts to care for an egg left in his care by Mayzie La Bird.
Junior Cal Chmielewski plays the Cat in the Hat. Chmielewski has been in theater for a long time, recently doing shows such as Chicago and Spongebob in high school.
“Playing Cat in the Hat is crazy,” Chmielewski said. “It’s super fun. The show is childish and their plotting all the time and making up stories. It’s a really cool experience to be able to bring that part of myself out and show it to everyone.”
Junior Devlyn Halverson plays Jojo, Senior Maguire Maxwell plays Horton and Senior Ani Sieren plays Mayzie La Bird.
Halverson enjoys playing such a childish character and the sidekick to Cat in the Hat. Maxwell said Horton is a very interesting role for him since it’s not his real life personality.
“He’s a shy person and I am not,” Maxwell said. “I am very sarcastic. He’s very shy and optimistic, and falls for everything, and just tries to be the best person you can be.”
For Sieren, Mayzie is a big character who is a lot of fun to play.
“She’s very full of herself and kind of ignorant and doesn’t notice the world going on around her,” Sieren said. She adds that the community in the theater program has been amazing and ultimately feels like a family who cares a lot about one another.
The four actors are looking forward to opening night and for the audience to experience all their numbers and how eccentric they can be.
“The absolute wonder of it all, it’s just all over the place,” Chmielewski said. “It’s a very interesting show. It’s so easy to just fall in the trap of being childish. I’m just excited to wear the hat for the first time in front of an audience and walk on stage and be the cat.”
Halverson adds that many times during the show they break the fourth wall and have the audience included with the show, which is what Halverson is looking forward to.
“I just really love that there’s such a rush to perform and for the audience to react to everything and I’m so excited for them to see everything working because we’ve been working so hard,” Sieren said.