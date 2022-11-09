BELOIT- The Beloit Turner High Drama program will tell the story of multiple classic Dr. Seuss stories in “Seussical.” The musical features the Cat in the Hat narrating the story of Horton trying to save everyone in his town, including JoJo and other Whos, and his efforts to care for an egg left in his care by Mayzie La Bird.

Junior Cal Chmielewski plays the Cat in the Hat. Chmielewski has been in theater for a long time, recently doing shows such as Chicago and Spongebob in high school.