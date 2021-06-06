TOWN OF BELOIT — Beloit Turner High School Class President Shaylie Shear said she will always remember walking up to receive her high school diploma from her father, Dannie Shear, who serves on the Turner School Board.
Beloit Turner’s Class of 2021 graduated during an in-person ceremony at the campus football field on Sunday morning, with Shear telling her classmates to continue to persevere as they move forward.
Throughout the numerous challenges of the last two years, Shear said the Class of 2021 supported each other through it all. Moreover, she added that their teachers went to extraordinary lengths to help students during the pandemic.
“They still pulled through and made it something really memorable and great,” Shear said.
Turner High School Principal Christopher Koeppen said lots of planning went into Sunday’s ceremony to offer a safe and respectful gathering for students and families.
Chairs were set out for guests to sit in socially distanced groups on the football field. Each graduate was allowed to invite up to six people.
“Having an in-person graduation was a priority for us,” Koeppen said. “Our students have all been operating through a lens of gratitude, and we’re just really appreciative of them.”
Valedictorian Maura Spain said after a challenging year, she learned that adapting to change and remaining focused on the good things will carry herself and her classmates a long way in the future.
To sum up the Class of 2021 in one word, Spain described her classmates as “exceptional.”
“It was good to be all together for us,” Spain said. “I think we’re all just optimistic and excited for it. I love them all very much.”
One of the most memorable moments in the ceremony, Spain said, was when her classmates all fired off their confetti cannons together and shared a collective laugh.
Next up for Spain will be studying integrated design at Parsons School of Design in New York. She was Turner High School’s first Advanced Placement art student this year.
Spain said she greatly appreciates the effort that teachers and school staff put into planning an in-person graduation ceremony.
“I’m so glad they were able to make that work,” Spain said. “I really appreciate that they did their best to make this year memorable despite the circumstances.”
Salutatorian Alex Cleaver said a key lesson he took away from this past year was to keep a good attitude and have fun along the way.
He and his best friends, who are part of a rock band together called “5% Battery,” were able to perform at Turner High’s Senior Prom-enade event at Rotary Gardens in Janesville this spring.
All in all, it was an unforgettable year.
“I definitely liked being back in-person,” Cleaver said. “We made the most of what it was. We were a good senior class.”
Looking ahead to the future, Cleaver and several of his close friends will attend UW-Platteville in the fall. Cleaver is hoping to pursue a career in programming or engineering.
Shear said she and her classmates had been looking forward to Sunday’s ceremony for weeks. Rehearsing the program inside the field house in the days leading up to graduation helped keep the excitement building.
“It made today really fun,” Shear said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Everyone was so grateful that it made it that much more special.”