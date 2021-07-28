TOWN OF BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Turner has proposed a $17.8 million budget for the upcoming school year as the last of its major referendum projects is wrapping up.
Director of Business Services Brad Boll and Superintendent Dennis McCarthy presented the district’s proposed 2021-22 budget Monday night during an annual meeting with the school board.
The budget proposal includes $2,990,527 for a general fund, another $2,553,574 for a referendum debt service fund and about $125,000 for a non-referendum debt service fund.
According to district documents, the proposed tax levy is $5,669,101 in order to fund school operations, which is the same rate as last year.
Responding to an emailed inquiry from the Daily News, McCarthy stated the exact levy rate will not be known until property valuations are certified in October. He added, however, that the district anticipates the levy rate could potentially decrease as property valuations locally appear to be trending higher.
“We assume that property values will increase and that the levy rate will decrease as a result,” Boll said. “The district does intend to maintain a steady tax levy, but we have no control over the levy rate.”
Last year, the tax impact was $10.79 per $1,000 of property value. That means a home valued at $100,000 saw a 2020-21 tax impact of $1,079.
This year, the total proposed general fund ending balance would be $4.5 million, which is typical each year in the district.
The proposed budget also lists $18,346,527.00 in total revenues. The budget also lists $17,885,118.33 in total expenditures.
The previous year’s budget included roughly $16.8 million in total revenues and $17.3 million in overall expenditures.
The school board will revisit the 2021-22 budget proposal towards the end of October, at which time the board members will approve a finalized budget.
Other business
Also during Monday night’s meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to keep all salaries the same for each of the seven board members.
The board president will earn $1,700, and everyone else will receive $1,400. All board members are reimbursed for board-related travel expenses outside of the district or loss of earnings if their school board duties were to interfere with regular employment.
Additionally, breakfast and lunch services for Turner students will be provided for free this year as part of a national United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services program called “Seamless,” McCarthy said.
“Because of COVID-19, School Food Authorities participating in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program are eligible to apply for the Seamless Summer Option. Once approved, SFAs serve meals free of charge to children, age 18 years and under,” Boll said.
Any school district can participate in the Seamless program without meeting traditional eligibility requirements through June 30, 2022, Boll said.