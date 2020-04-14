TOWN OF BELOIT—The Beloit Turner Board of Education has unanimously approved a pass/fail grading system for most online classes.
In a 7-0 vote during a virtual meeting held via live-stream on Monday, the school board approved the measure. The district currently is offering online instruction to students in light of school closures due to the coronavirus/COVID-19.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy told the school board members that after checking with other school districts and UW System colleges, it was learned many other districts have adopted pass/fail grading systems for the time being.
“As a whole, we have done very well. The staff has done an outstanding job,” McCarthy said. “There’s not a school that we’re aware of in the country that’s not in this boat.”
McCarthy said he recommended the middle and high school adopt a pass/fail system, while the elementary schools would move to a progress/no progress model.
McCarthy said in the pass/fail model, students earn credit for courses without their Grade Point Average (GPA) being negatively impacted. He added that college-level testing and Advanced Placement testings will still be available to students virtually.
School board members Dannie Shear and Melissa Hughes asked if the pass/fail system would impact how students receive points through institutions such as Blackhawk Technical College, or whether earning credits this way would equate to a C grade.
McCarthy said any credits earned via pass/fail would not include a grade indicator. He added that the system would only apply to classes offered through the Beloit Turner School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.