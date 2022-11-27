The Beloit Transit Transfer Center at 225 Shirland Ave. can be seen in this photo. The Beloit City Council recently considered a bit to put up fencing and other security upgrades on the property, but the bid was rejected.
BELOIT—A bid for security improvements at the Beloit Transit Transfer Facility was double the amount that was projected by engineers and recently was rejected by the city council.
The Beloit City Council set aside ARPA funding to make security upgrades to the transit facility at 225 Shirland Ave.
The project was estimated to cost about $230,000 by the Project Engineer Scott Schneider. The transit center is at 225 Shirland Ave. next to the ABC Supply Stadium, which is hope to the Beloit Sky Carp baseball team as well as a host to other events.
An estimate for the project was derived from a similar project being conducted in Green Bay and by coordinating with manufacturers of key products for this project, according to Scott Schneider.
The only bid for the project came from Gilbank Construction Inc. of Clinton, which offered a bid of $467,200.
“The city simply cannot afford to award this project at this time,” Schneider said. “I recommend that we review the main goals of the project, figure out what items are the main driver of the costs, and rebid part or all of the project at a later date.”
The city council agreed with this sentiment by voting unanimously to reject the bid.
“Beloit Transit will be exploring different options to determine if there are ways to lower the cost of the project or complete it in phases,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit. “Any future projects will need to go through another re-bidding process.”
The project included placing fencing at the east perimeter of the transfer area that would limit access to the bus drive lanes from the public lots. The city would hope that the fence would direct pedestrian traffic to the marked crosswalks.
The second addition would be two traffic arms at the southern and northern end of the drive lanes.
“The need for this project arose after the (ABC Supply) stadium was opened next door,” Lock noted. “The security upgrades will help promote pedestrian safety and prevent vehicles from driving or parking in the area that is restricted to Beloit Transit bus traffic only.”