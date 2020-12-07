BELOIT—With any new game or toy, PlayMonster Master Marketing Monster Lisa Wuennemann says employees are always trying to bring smiles and laughs to families.
“We’re always looking for that exciting “wow moment” that makes a new game exciting and different from what’s already out there now,” Wuennemann said.
PlayMonster has three products up for national awards as voting is underway for the 2021 Toy Of The Year Awards (TOTY).
“Drone Home” is one of seven finalists in the Game of the Year category, “Face Paintoos Party Pack” is among seven finalists in the Creative Toy of the Year category, and “Snap Ships” is one of seven finalists in the Construction Toy of the Year category.
Since they began entering the contest in 2010, PlayMonster has been a finalist nine times in the Game of the Year category, and has previously won with its game, “Yeti in My Spaghetti.”
To be named a finalist again this year is another tremendous honor for everyone at PlayMonster, Wuennemann said.
“Drone Home” is a four-player game for ages 8 and up that challenges players to catapult their alien figurines into a drone and launch it. The first player to safely evacuate all three of their aliens and fly away in the drone is the winner.
Wuennemann said “Drone Home” takes about 15 minutes to play and is a great way for families to unwind and compete while having fun.
PlayMonster also recently released a 10th anniversary edition of its game “Five Second Rule.”
Other games that have been selling well include “Break In Alcatraz,” an immersive and cooperative story-based game to solve clues, and “Reign,” a battle royale style strategy game in which players must fight to the last piece standing with their Samurais, robots or barbarians.
At this time in the selling cycle, PlayMonster employees are already planning ahead for games in 2022. Wuennemann said all products for the 2020 lineup have been presented, and about 50% of those are already in production and on track to be shipped out to retailers by June or July.
One of the most entertaining parts of employees’ efforts at PlayMonster, Wuennemann said, is playtesting games with people.
Due to the pandemic, employees have relied more on testing games with their own families and neighbors as events have been on hold. The company also has been able to receive some playtesting feedback over video calls, Wuennemann said.
Sales at PlayMonster have been strong this year, Wuennemann said, as families are turning to board games and tabletop activities for entertainment. She added that board games can offer people a break from online school or remote work during the day.
In recent years, Wuennemann said, PlayMonster has transformed from being primarily a game company and grown into a multifaceted producer of all sorts of unique toys, games and artistic kits—all the while giving back to the local community.
Wuennemann said PlayMonster occasionally donates to nonprofit organizations or area schools.
And in April 2020, the company donated extra masks to local healthcare systems when protective equipment was in very short supply at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We work hard to give back to the community,” Wuennemann said. “We definitely try to support our local community as much as possible.”
For more information, go to www.playmonster.com