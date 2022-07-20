Two Democrats will face off in the Aug. 9 primary election as they seek their party’s nomination in the 45th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.
Clinton Anderson of Beloit will face Ben Dorscheid of the Town of Exeter in the primary race. The winner of the primary election will face Republican candidate Jeff Klett of Beloit in the general election on Nov. 8.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, currently represents people living in the 45th Assembly District, but he has decided he will be running for the 15th District State Senate seat.
Clinton Anderson, 29, is a youth support specialist with Professional Services Group in Janesville.
Education: He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater.
Political experience: He has served on the Beloit City Council for five years, including a term serving as council president. He ran for the 31st District Wisconsin Assembly seat in 2016, but was not successful in his bid, losing to Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.
Issues facing state: “I think the biggest issue is good governance. People are not respecting the outcome of elections, and if you don’t respect the democratic process, you really don’t have anything. Also, with recent heat waves and erratic weather, climate change has to be addressed. That should include attention to renewable energy and clean drinking water. We’re not doing that right now.”
Candidate’s priorities: He said his first priority would be getting to know his fellow legislators. He said relationship building is very important in the process of governance. He also would set as a priority non-partisan redistricting reform, which would be one of his first goals if elected. He also believes in supporting education, saying good educations sets people up for success.
Ben Dorscheid, 31, is a social studies teacher at Dodgeville High School.
Education: He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and a master’s degree in psychology from American Public University. He is a Janesville Craig High School graduate.
Family: He is married to Jessica Pippe Martinez who is a veterinarian. They care for two Australian Shepherds.
Political Experience: Dorscheid said he has not served in public office before, but he has served on the leadership team and guiding coalition in the Dodgeville school district.
Issues facing state: “The major issue facing our state legislature is civility and productivity. So many issues have wide spread public support, but are not acted on by the state legislature because current representatives are talking at each other and not with each other,” Dorscheid said. “I work hard in my government classroom to teach students with different political beliefs to work together to find common ground to pass mock legislation. This is the approach we need from elected officials.”
Candidate’s priorities: He said he believes we need fully funded schools so that communities do not have to face the decision between asking voters to approve referendums to pay for operating costs or close down one of their elementary schools to cut costs. He also believes in working for clean air and water, and energy that is derived from sustainable sources.