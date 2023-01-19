01STOCK_BELOIT_POLICE

The Beloit Police Department, as well as other area police departments, mostly saw calls for service increase in 2022.

BELOIT- The Beloit Police Department and surrounding police departments have mostly reported increases in calls for police services in 2022 compared to previous years.

The Beloit Police Department received 9,285 reportable calls for service in 2022 and 5,796 reportable calls in 2021, according to Sarah Lock, Beloit director of strategic communication.