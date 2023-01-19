BELOIT- The Beloit Police Department and surrounding police departments have mostly reported increases in calls for police services in 2022 compared to previous years.
The Beloit Police Department received 9,285 reportable calls for service in 2022 and 5,796 reportable calls in 2021, according to Sarah Lock, Beloit director of strategic communication.
The reportable calls for service are calls that resulted in a report, but are not the total amount of calls received by the department.
The total number of calls received by the Beloit department, regardless of if a report was generated or not, was 53,222 in 2022 and 57,763 in 2021.
The data provided by the Beloit Police Department might not be a reflection of the city’s crime rate, Lock said.
“We can provide total calls for service, but this will not show the city’s crime rate as that won’t be available until the data is vetted, verified and submitted to the FBI,” Lock explained.
Lock expects that the vetted data will not be available until March. The data normally includes a breakdown of types of crimes handled by the department along with numbers.
The Town of Beloit Police Department received a high amount of calls in 2022.
The town received 11,553 calls in 2022, according to data provided by Town of Beloit Police Chief LeAnn Jones.
Some of the highest incidents responded to by the Town of Beloit Police Department are the following:
Security checks: 2,542 incidents
Traffic stops: 2,210 incidents
Follow up incidents: 1,151 incidents
Business checks: 629 incidents
In 2021 the Town of Beloit Police Department received 8,264 calls.
“I attribute the lower number of incidents in 2021 due to COVID,” Jones explained.
The South Beloit Police Department remained busy answering calls for service in 2022.
“We received 8,267 calls for service which resulted in 923 incident reports and 545 additional supplemental reports for a total of 1,468 reports written,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Truman said, due to a change in the reporting service, he could not provide accurate police call numbers for 2021.
“Historically we always reported Uniform Crime Report (UCR) statistics, but now we are mandated to report National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS),” Truman explained. “This changed midway through 2021 so the 2021 stats are not accurate, however, according to NIBRS standards, the 2022 statistics should be accurate.”
The Rockton Police Department received 8,404 calls and took 3,996 reports in 2022, according to Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger. In 2021 the department received 7,505 calls and produced 3,202 reports.
Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans said in 2022 the department received 9,213 calls and it received 9,267 calls in 2021.