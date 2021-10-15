Although most school districts around Wisconsin will get more state aid this year, The School District of Beloit will get slightly less aid for the 2021-2022 school year as Beloit-Turner and Janesville school districts will get a slight increase, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) data released on Friday.
Statewide, the majority of general school aid is equalization aid. Equalization aid is distributed according to a formula designed to help Wisconsin communities provide public education despite differences in property wealth. The formula considers school district expenditures, property values and resident student counts.
General school aid is the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. State equalization aid is meant to make up the difference between a district’s actual tax base and the state guaranteed tax base. Districts such as Beloit with a low valuation per pupil typically receive a higher percentage of state aid.
The School District of Beloit will receive 0.18% less in state aid, a decrease of $124,321 for a total of $67.3 million. Beloit received $67.4 last year.
Beloit-Turner School District will receive 5.19% more in state aid, an increase of $483,159. Beloit-Turner received $9.3 million last year and is set to receive $9.7 million for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Clinton Community School District will receive 5% more in state aid, an increase of $390,717. Clinton received $7.1 last year and is set to receive $7.5 for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Parkview School District will receive 19% more in state aid, an increase of $1.03 million. Parkview received $5.4 million last year, and is set to receive $6.4 million for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Janesville School District will receive 2.79% more in state aid, an increase of $1.8 million. Janesville received $64.7 million last year, and is set to receive $66.5 million for the 2021-2022 school year.
Wisconsin’s total school district headcount for the third Friday of September 2021 was 813,448, a decline of 0.6% from September 2020. 4K and preschool special education head-counts rebounded with a 6.8% increase from last year, and kindergarten headcount increased slightly by 0.5%. First through 12th grades — where Wisconsin’s mandatory school attendance laws apply — were down 1.2%.
Statewide, 272 Wisconsin school districts saw an increase in state aid while 144 districts saw a decrease and five districts reported no change in aid for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $196.4 million will be allocated to Wisconsin schools for the school year, DPI data shows.