BELOIT—The City of Beloit is exploring a program designed to alleviate homelessness through a matching grant program.
During the Beloit City Council meeting Monday, the council considered a resolution to set aside up to $2 million in funds for the Rock County Matching Grant Program to Alleviate Homelessness. The city could use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds or TIF Housing Extension funds for the $2 million to be set aside. The city received $15.2 million in ARPA funds.
On March 10, the Rock County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution establishing a program to provide matching grants to nonprofit agencies and local governments that will encourage local development of programs to help the homeless.
The program would provide $1 in funding for every $1 spent by nonprofits and local governments with populations less than 8,000, which includes all cities, towns and villages in Rock County, except for Beloit and Janesville. The program would provide $1 in funding for every $4 spent by the cities of Beloit and Janesville.
The program is being managed by the Homelessness Prevention Coordinator position the county board recently created.
The county board reserved $3 million in funding from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to fund this new program.
During the public comment portion of the city council meeting, several people spoke in favor of the transitional living project to alleviate homelessness, including Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson and Joe Stadelman of Angus Young Associates.
Knudson shared how he has seen the impact of homelessness both as sheriff and as a private citizen. Because of his experience, he supports the Next Step Transitional Living Project.
Stadelman said he has been involved in looking at potential sites for a transitional living facility. No site has been selected, but he said the process still is in its early stages.
Others noted there is a shortage of affordable housing in the community and a facility such as the one planned would provide security for families in the community.
The City Council also approved a resolution to apply for a grant through Local Bridge Improvement Assistance Program. The grant funds are planned to be used for resurfacing of St. Lawrence Avenue between McKinley Avenue and Frederick Street. The total project cost is estimated at $366,740 and the grant could provide up to 80% of the cost, or $293,390.
The council approved an ordinance that would prohibit large scale commercial animal breeding operations. The operations, commonly called “puppy mills” have been known to be unhealthy environments for pets such as dogs, cats and rabbits.
The council also approved a resolution to apply for Rebuild America Infrastructure with Sustainable Equity (RAISE) grant for road improvements on Willowbrook and Colley roads in the area of the proposed Ho Chunk Casino Project. Willowbrook would be expanded to four lanes from Milwaukee Road to Colley Road. The total project cost would be approximately $17 million. The matching funds would be about $4.4 million.