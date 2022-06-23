BELOIT- The City of Beloit will purchase a hybrid electric diesel bus using federal funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Beloit City Council accepted the Surface Transportation Program-Urban grant and approved funding during its June 6 meeting.
The grant covers 80% of the cost of the bus (approximately $629,960) with 20% coming from the cities Capital Improvement budget.
“The decision to go hybrid, came because the federal government is cutting back on giving grants for diesel buses,” said James Thompson, transit operations manager. “The sustainability piece is big. They’re offering more grants for hybrid and electric buses.”
Thompson said the bus will run by electric charge, but when the batteries get down to a certain level, the diesel engine will kick on and charge batteries back up, and go back to electric.
“The sustainability is also a very important topic for our city council. They really pushed the sustainability aspects, not just environmentally, but economically and socially as well,” said Sarah Lock, director of strategic communications for the City of Beloit. “This fits right into their strategic plan of trying to build a more sustainable way.”
Thompson said city officials are looking to move forward and the hope is to one day have an all-electric bus fleet, Thompson said. Going hybrid also will cut down emissions as well.
“By going hybrid, we can save about $1,100 in diesel fuel,” Thompson said, adding the city can cut about 18 tons of greenhouse gasses as well.
Thompson said he submitted the order for the hybrid bus on June 22 and it could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months for the bus to be available. The hybrid bus will replace a diesel bus that has been around for 15 years. The bus is expected to be placed into service in the second half of 2023.
The batteries for the hybrid bus is on the roof of the bus. There will be about a two foot extension on top of the bus where the batteries will be identifiable, Thompson said. The hybrid bus will be a 29-foot bus and a shorter, lighter bus will have a longer running time. All current buses are 35-foot buses.
“We’re excited about taking a step to going electrification or zero emission,” Thompson said. “It’s an economically wise decision. It gives us an opportunity to provide better service.”
One aspect of the Beloit bus service that hasn’t changed since 2014 is the bus rates. The rates have remained the same even with fuel prices skyrocketing in the county. Since 2014, the rate is $1.50 for a bus ride.
“We do encourage people who have never tried the buses, to check them out, because we are still keeping our rates flat for eight years now,” Lock said.