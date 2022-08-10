Colley Road

Colley Road will be reconstructed from Willowbrook to Gateway Boulevard thanks to a federal grant. The grant funds will be used to improve Willowbrook and Colley roads near the site of the Ho Chunk casino project.

 Photo provided by Sarah Lock

BELOIT—The City of Beloit will receive $13,476,269, which will to go towards safety improvements on Willowbrook Road and reconstruction around the site of the Ho-Chunk casino and resort project.

The money came from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation.