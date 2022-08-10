Colley Road will be reconstructed from Willowbrook to Gateway Boulevard thanks to a federal grant. The grant funds will be used to improve Willowbrook and Colley roads near the site of the Ho Chunk casino project.
BELOIT—The City of Beloit will receive $13,476,269, which will to go towards safety improvements on Willowbrook Road and reconstruction around the site of the Ho-Chunk casino and resort project.
The money came from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Beloit was one of four communities to receive funding for transportation projects. The other three included Forest County and the Potowatomi Community, The City of Sheboygan and The Oneida Nation. Beloit received the highest grant amount out of the four. The total funds given out totaled at $31 million.
The Beloit City Council approved the resolution to submit an application for the RAISE grant back in April.
The total cost of the project will be shared between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Beloit.
It was reported back in April that the Ho—Chunk Nation and City of Beloit had a $4.4 million match commitment. The total project cost was estimated to be about $17 million.
The road project will include:
- Willowbrook Road will be reconstructed from Milwaukee Road to the state line with bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. The project will include the construction of an upgraded railroad crossing and a new bridge.
- Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard will be reconstructed, which will include bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
- A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Milwaukee Road and Willowbrook Road.
Intersections also also be improved near the casino site.
Ho-Chunk Nation Vice President, Karena Thundercloud, advocated to have “safe and efficient” roads around the casino. The new transportation improvements would let people reach the casino by bike, bus or car.
The casino was first proposed 10 years ago. The U.S. The Department of Interior first received the application for the casino by The Ho-Chunk nation in 2012.
The last major step for the casino project was completed in May when the Bureau of Indian Affairs approved moving 33 acres of land into trust for the project.
The casino itself is expected to create an estimated 1,300 jobs in the area, while the construction project will offer an estimated 3,000 jobs
The plans for the project include a hotel, casino and convention space, while also including entertainment options including restaurants.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023, according to the joint news release from the City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk Nation.