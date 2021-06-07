BELOIT—City of Beloit administrators say there will be a “thoughtful and deliberate” engagement effort before the Beloit City Council takes any action on the $16 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther and Finance Director Eric Miller gave a presentation to the council on Monday about the funding the city will receive from the latest round of pandemic funding. Approximately $8 million in funding is currently available, but it has not been allocated and another $8 million will be available in May of 2022.
Luther said the city needed to engage with the private sector and establishing funding recommendations before bringing a fiscal plan before the council.
“Staff’s plan is to be very thoughtful and deliberate in our approach to recommending utilization of these funds,” Luther said. “There is no rush and we need to engage the business community and others as we evaluate the most long-term, impactful uses for these funds.”
Luther said initial options for proposed use of funding would be presented with the 2022 operating and capital budget proposals.
“We are especially enthusiastic about the ability to recapture lost revenues from the impact of COVID-19 and the potential to fund water, sewer, stormwater and fiber optic infrastructure projects,” Luther said.
All funding must be spent by 2024.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Beloit and Janesville will receive the largest portion of aid in Rock County, with Beloit to see an estimated $16.29 million and Janesville to receive $12.14 million.
Local governmental aid may be used to respond to pandemic-related emergencies and the resulting economic fallout. Aid can be provided to small businesses and various industries, or replacing lost revenue caused by the pandemic.
Funds also can be used on major infrastructure projects that could help cities replace aging networks of sewers, water lines and even update telecommunications capabilities.