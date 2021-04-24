BELOIT — A 16-year-old Beloit teen reported a gunshot wound to a local hospital on Friday night, and Beloit police say the shooting happened on Hemlock Street.
The shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street and the unidentified teen later went to an area hospital, police said.
The nature of the teen’s injuries have yet to be released, but Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock said he remains hospitalized as of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Friday’s incident marks the seventh shooting in Beloit in 2021. One gun-related homicide has also been reported this year in the city. In 2020, two gun-related homicides and 16 non-fatal shootings were reported by Beloit police.
Anyone with credible information related to Beloit’s latest shooting is asked by the department to contact the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.