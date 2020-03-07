TOWN OF BELOIT - A teen died Friday after she was involved in a rollover crash in the Town of Beloit Friday afternoon.
Machaela A. Hoffman, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, but was pronounced dead later at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, according to a news release from the Town of Beloit Police Department.
The crash was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Madison Road. Town of Beloit police and City of Beloit Fire Department emergency medical crews responded to the scene.
Investigations indicate Hoffman was driving north on Madison Road when she crossed into the southbound lane before entering a ditch. The vehicle rolled over several times and Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle, according to the news release. She initially was treated at Mercy Hospital, but due to the extent of her internal injuries, she was airlifted to UW-Hospital in Madison.
Investigators believe speed and distracted driving were the cause of the crash, according to the news release.
