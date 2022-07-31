Vito Gabriele was busy Saturday pulling bicycle tires, plastic bags and more froma creek off Fourth Street in Beloit. He was cleaning the creek as part of his Eagle Scout project. He was helped by family and friends.
BELOIT—Vito Gabriele was wading through Lenigan Creek near Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday, plucking all sorts of trash and debris from the waters.
“We’ve found bicycle tires, glass, plastic shopping bags and even an entire bicycle,” he said as he hauled a kayak full of trash to shore.
Gabriele was cleaning the creek as part of his Eagle Scout project. The 15-year-old student at The Lincoln Academy had plenty of help from friends and family. His mother, Anji Gabriele, and his uncle Kevin Sopczak, were there to lend a hand, as well as other Eagle Scouts, Brice Henthorn, Hunter Zittlow and Matthew Locke. His scout leader Ryan McKillips also was present.
Gabriele, who is part of Boy Scout Troop 608 based at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, said he was just passing by the creek one day and noticed the trash in the creek.
“I saw it was a very dirty creek and I saw the wildlife was swimming in that filth,” he said. “I wanted to make the creek nice for the wildlife and for the people so they could enjoy it.”
One of the first challenges for the cleanup project was gaining access to the creek. There is thick foliage on both sides of the creek, which not only made it difficult to get into the creek, it made it difficult to haul trash back to shore so it could be disposed of properly.
Some adults with the group were able to cut a path to the creek using a chain saw.
As he and his team spent several hours cleaning up the creek, people would pass by and give them words of encouragement.
“A few people did pass by and said, ‘Good job. Keep at it,’” Gabriele said.
The teen has been in scouting since he was 11 years old and he was excited as he neared the high honor of Eagle Scout designation.
Gabriele said he and the team planned to clean the creek between Fourth Street and Sixth Street, but he said depending on how things went, they may continue cleaning beyond Sixth Street.