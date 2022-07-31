Creek cleanup
Vito Gabriele was busy Saturday pulling bicycle tires, plastic bags and more froma creek off Fourth Street in Beloit. He was cleaning the creek as part of his Eagle Scout project. He was helped by family and friends.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Vito Gabriele was wading through Lenigan Creek near Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday, plucking all sorts of trash and debris from the waters.

“We’ve found bicycle tires, glass, plastic shopping bags and even an entire bicycle,” he said as he hauled a kayak full of trash to shore.