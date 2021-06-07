BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after allegedly threatening police and spitting on an officer following a May 6 incident at Beloit Memorial Hospital, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Xavier A. Hermann, 19, allegedly threatened a Beloit officer while being taken into custody at the emergency room of the hospital. During the incident, Hermann allegedly spit at one of the officers, the complaint said.
He is charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, and two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker.