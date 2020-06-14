JANESVILLE — A Beloit teen faces charges in adult court for a gunfire incident that was reported on May 6 in the area of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Luis F. Bolanos, 16, is charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, negligent handling of a weapon as party to a crime, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 after he two other Beloit men were allegedly seen firing a rifle into the air in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of 10th Street, the complaint said.
