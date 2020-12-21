BELOIT — Two arson incidents in Beloit on Sunday resulted in the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in one of the fires, according to Beloit police command staff.
The first arson occurred on Sunday afternoon on Fourth Street when a garbage can was found on fire. The fire was extinguished by a Beloit Fire Department crew and caused about $400 in damages, the department said.
While authorities were responding to the Fourth Street arson, a second fire was reported in the 600 block of Third Street. A man was viewed on security footage in the area wearing a traffic safety vest while lighting a tree on fire. The fire caused around $6,500 in property damage, the fire department said.
The suspect was identified as Darren A. Woods, 19, of Beloit, who was located in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive. While in police custody, Woods admitted to starting the first on Third Street, police said.