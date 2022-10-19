BELOIT—Eleven vendors offered desserts, wine and even chili that guests could sample at the sixth Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Chamber event held Wednesday at the Eclipse Center.
Vendors included restaurants, food manufacturers, beverage companies and a winery. The event had been on hold for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly Bosen, director of events and marketing at the chamber of commerce, said the event had 11 participants this year and some vendors had two booths.
“We do have the high school jazz band (Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band) here playing tonight,” Bosen said. “We also have a special VIP section for our Ambassador Challenge winners. So all of the ambassadors have the opportunity to sell tickets to their friends and whoever sells the most gets a little special VIP.”
Beloit manufacturers Frito Lay, Kerry and Hormel Foods all had booths. Kerry’s booth had a variety of chips and spinach artichoke dip to sample, while Hormel Foods offered the famous Hormel chili that can be seen in local grocery stores and chips and salsa to sample.
It was the first time Hidden Creek Estates from Roscoe, Illinois, had a booth at the event. Hidden Creek is both a wine bar and event venue, which brought multiple wine samples to the event for patrons to try. Wine samples include their Fall Harvest Sangria special, Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa, a red blend from California and the Vouvray.
“The Vouvray is a huge favorite of many our guest who are coming off of Moscato and want to experience drier wines,” said Tara Arriaga, director of events at the wine bar. “It’s quite airy and sweet at the same time.”
Co-owner Kim Malavolti said the venue is open three days a week to the public (Wednesday through Friday, 5—9 p.m.) and serves wine, beer and whiskey.
“Then we have food trucks and live music out there,” Malavolti said. “Then we do a lot of private events like Christmas parties, birthdays, business meetings, that sort of thing.”
Restaurants from Rockford, Illinois included Hoffman House and dessert shop Nothing Bundt Cakes. The cake business has been coming to the Taste of the Chamber for the last two years and had a good variety of their mini cakes to try and a sample of their white chocolate popcorn.
Other booths include Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint in Beloit; Artisan Pub in South Beloit, Illinois; Wisconsin Distributors in Sun Prairie; and Bessie’s Diner in Janesville.
Bessie’s Diner, located inside the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, had samplings of chicken and waffles, donut holes and caramel apple cider mimosas. Wisconsin Distributors had samples of many of their beverages including Potosi beer and Two Hearted Ale IPA.
The last booth was for the Beloit Club, which brought desserts only. Rob Johnson, director of food and beverage at the golf club and dining venue, said their chef had been a vendor at this event previously and enjoyed the experience. The club was offering a QR code for those interested in hosting private parties with them or becoming a member.
“I didn’t want us to take away from other restaurants, because they want the general public to come to their places,” Johnson said. “For us it’s, hey if you want to become a member with us, they’d be great. I’d rather have it be about all the restaurants and be happy to be here and have our desserts out.”
Johnson brought their seven layer bars which include cheesecake, caramel apple, Oreo cookies and raspberry. He adds that their pastry chef can do gluten free desserts as well, including a gluten-free carrot cake which he says “is incredible.”