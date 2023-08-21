First day at the pool
Kids will be offered free rides to the Krueger Pool on Wednesdays through a new program offered by the City of Beloit.

BELOIT — The Krueger Swimming Pool will be open through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Typically, Beloit swimming pool closes in mid-August, but it will be open a bit longer this year.

  

