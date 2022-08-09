hot Beloit swimming pool open this weekend Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 9, 2022 Aug 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Krueger Municipal Swimming Pool will be open from 1 - 6 p.m. Friday through Monday.The city-owned swimming pool has been operating on a reduced schedule this summer because of reduced staff availability.The splash pad, main pool and lap lanes are open at the pool. The diving well remains closed due to staffing levels. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man who died in crash identified Interim superintendent for Beloit school district chosen Beloit School District challenged by vacant teacher, support staff positions Secretary of State candidates fill ballot for Aug. 9 primary Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime