BELOIT - Krueger Municipal Swimming Pool at 1700 Hackett St., will be open this weekend and the weekend of Aug. 5.Concessions, the diving well and lap lanes will not be available this weekend due to low staffing levels. The City of Beloit anticipates opening the pool for additional weekends as staffing alows.The City of Beloit continues to hire lifeguards and cashiers to boost staffing levels. Those interested in positions at the pool can apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/beloitwi.