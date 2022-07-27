Krueger Pool In 2018
Buy Now

Children enjoy a day at Krueger Pool in this photo from 2018. Krueger Pool at 1700 Hackett St., Beloit.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - Krueger Municipal Swimming Pool at 1700 Hackett St., will be open this weekend and the weekend of Aug. 5.

Concessions, the diving well and lap lanes will not be available this weekend due to low staffing levels. The City of Beloit anticipates opening the pool for additional weekends as staffing alows.