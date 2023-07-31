Beloit Assistant City Attorney Gwanny Tjoa goes over some court procedures with middle school student Abdiel Velazquez Laureani as they prepare for a mock trial in the Police Academy Class on Friday at Fruzen Intermediate School. Students learned what the different divisions of the police department are, wat equipment officers use and other facts in the summer school class.
Officer Tala Cornell talks with middle school students at Fruzen Intermediate School on Friday during the Police Academy Class. Students learned about what police officers do and what equipment they use during the two-week class offered as part of the School District of Beloit summer school session.
Officer Tala Cornell, a school resource officer, talks with a student in the Police Academy Class at Fruzen Intermediate School on Friday. The Police Academy Class was offered during the summer school session in the School District of Beloit.
BELOIT — On Friday, the last day of summer school in the School District of Beloit, the students in the Beloit Police Academy Class were conducting a mock trial and learning the roles of police officers, attorneys and witnesses.
For two weeks out of the six-week summer school session, middle school students learned about the different divisions in a police department, what equipment can be found in squad cars and they got to tour the Beloit Police Station.