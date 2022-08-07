The band Shifty Shafer performs at the Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance Friday evening. The street dance is the largest fundraiser for the Downtown Beloit Association and draws thousands of people each year.
BELOIT - Feet were shuffling on State Street Friday evening as the Downtown Beloit Association hosted its 28th Annual Street Dance, featuring music, food and a beautiful night outdoors.
Music for the evening was provided by Shifty Shafer and the Top Flight Band, and food was provided by Tacos El Gordo, Three Chicks and a Truck and an old favorite who was returning to the street dance after being absent for the past few years.
Otha Williams of Otha's Ribs was back at the grill preparing his ribs, sausages and other taste treats in the Gantry area. He said he took off some time during the pandemic, and he wanted to spend a little more time with his family, but he did get a few requests to return.
"I had a few phone calls," he said. "It's a whole lot of work, but when the people are happy, I'm happy."
Another happy person at the street dance was Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association. The people were filling up the street and the weather was sunny and warm.
"It's perfect," El-Amin said about the weather. "It's a little overcast, but that keeps it a little cooler."
She also was grateful for the volunteers who helped make the street dance possible. There were about 60 volunteers who did everything from take money at the gate, pick up trash and serve beer.
The DBA Street Dance is the largest fundraising event for the year for the Downtown Beloit Association. Another big fundraiser coming up will be Oktoberfest, which is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Others taking advantage of the festivities downtown were members of the Beloit Memorial High School Class of 1982.
Borothy (Kuhle) Serda came to the street dance to meet up with some of her classmates for their 40th high school reunion.
"This is the first time I've gone to a high school reunion," she said.
She and her friend, Omar Cordro, were enjoying the music and food on Friday and they planned to attend more reunion activities Saturday when a dinner was planned at Boundaries Bar and Grill.
Friday started out with sidewalk sales when downtown businesses offered sales on items during the day. Fridays in the Park also offered lunch and music at First National Bank Plaza at the corner of State Street and East Grand Avenue. And new this year was a fashion show featuring clothing offered at three downtown Beloit shops - Always & Forever Formal Wear, Pizzazz, and Chic & Unique.
As the evening went on, visitors to the street dance enjoyed the music and a little conversation with friends and neighbors. And, of course a little dancing.