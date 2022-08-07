BELOIT - Feet were shuffling on State Street Friday evening as the Downtown Beloit Association hosted its 28th Annual Street Dance, featuring music, food and a beautiful night outdoors.

Music for the evening was provided by Shifty Shafer and the Top Flight Band, and food was provided by Tacos El Gordo, Three Chicks and a Truck and an old favorite who was returning to the street dance after being absent for the past few years.