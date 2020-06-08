BELOIT — The City of Beloit accounts for over 57% of all Rock County COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In its municipal data set that’s updated weekly, the health department reported 408 of the county’s 707 COVID-19 cases originated in the Beloit 53511 zip code. To-date, 155 people have recovered in Beloit and 4,081 people have tested negative for the virus as 145 tests remain pending.
The 57% mark of cases in Beloit is down from what once stood at over 60% of all county case reported last month.
In Janesville, 223 cases have been reported (31.5% of total county cases) with 72 people having recovered and 3,969 tested negative as 195 tests remain pending as of Monday. The Wisconsin National Guard announced site-based virus testing took place on Monday in Janesville as part of a virus investigation, but no further details were released as of press time.
Rock County saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the county reported 20 additional cases and no new virus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 707 cases and 21 deaths.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 856 cases and 29 deaths; Green County reported 71 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 440 cases and 17 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
In Wisconsin, no new deaths were reported on Monday as the state saw 203 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 20,835 cases and 646 deaths, DHS reports.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 32 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total up to 2,994 cases and 76 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 506 cases and 18 deaths; DeKalb County reported 456 cases and nine deaths; McHenry County reported 1,733 cases and 83 deaths; Ogle County reported 223 cases and three deaths; and Stephenson County reported 219 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Monday shows.
Illinois saw its lowest number of new cases in two months for the second day in a row on Monday as 658 new cases and 23 additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total up to 128,415 cases and 5,924 deaths.
