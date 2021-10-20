BELOIT—The School District of Beloit scores in the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) testing in 2020-2021 were significantly below state averages. The testing was not administered in 2019-2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic related shutdowns.
Assessments were administered to students in spring 2021 following standard in-person test taking procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WSAS consists of the Forward Exam given in grades three through eight and 10, the ACT Aspire given in grades nine and 10, the ACT with writing in grade 11, and Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) given across all tested grades to students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. Results from the WSAS are a foundational component of the district report cards to be issued in November.
Overall, statewide participation rates among the approximately 580,000 enrolled public and Choice school students on the Forward, DLM, Aspire, and ACT decreased from previous years to 84% in English language arts and 85% in mathematics. The decline is likely due to pandemic-related factors such as a change in learning environment, parent/guardian opt-out from the assessments, and changes in enrollment from previous years. Consistent with national trends, proficiency rates in ELA (32%) and mathematics (31%) decreased statewide among enrolled public and Choice school students.
Beloit scores continued to lag behind state averages on the Forward exam.
According to the DPI data, 33.7% of all Wisconsin students scored proficient or advanced in English language arts in 2020-2021; 33.6% in math; and 44.7% in science.
In Beloit, 10% of all students scored proficient or advanced in English language arts in 2020-2021; 6.3% in math; and 12.3% in science.
According to the DPI data 32.3% of all Wisconsin students scored proficient or advanced in English language arts on the ACT Aspire test; and 29.8% in math.
In the ACT Aspire test in Beloit for English language arts, 9.8% of students scored proficient or advanced and 5.9% scored proficient or advanced in math.
The composite ACT score in the state for those who took the test was 19.1 in 2021-2020 and was 15.4 in Beloit.
Executive Director of Teaching, Learning & Equity Theresa Morateck emailed the Daily News, confirming that the state required testing last spring.
“It was a large undertaking across departments, and we are proud of the efforts made to test our kids throughout a challenging time when we were just coming back as a cohort model for learning,” Morateck said. “The results demonstrate the impact of the pandemic; however, were are committed to getting our students what they need and are confident that there will be increased academic outcomes for all students as reflected in this upcoming year’s scores.”
“We have strategic efforts being made towards accelerated learning, high quality materials and instruction, and we are being intentional towards devoting resources towards developing early reading foundations as a part of our newly adopted reading materials. We are just so happy to be back in person five days a week.”