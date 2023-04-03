City of Beloit's City Hall
Buy Now

City Hall

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Economic development, investing in the city’s infrastructure and a reduction in crime were among the highlights pointed to during the State of the City Address, delivered by Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin Monday.

“Today, we celebrate the power of community and how it can bring about positive change,” Dunkin said. “When we look back on 2022, we have seen our community come together and work towards common goals. When we do so, we can achieve great things that would have been impossible for one person alone.