BELOIT — Economic development, investing in the city’s infrastructure and a reduction in crime were among the highlights pointed to during the State of the City Address, delivered by Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin Monday.
“Today, we celebrate the power of community and how it can bring about positive change,” Dunkin said. “When we look back on 2022, we have seen our community come together and work towards common goals. When we do so, we can achieve great things that would have been impossible for one person alone.
She pointed out that city officials worked together to play how to best use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. In 2022 city officials heard from city residents and city staff on how $15.2 million in ARPA funds should be used.
“ARPA dollars will help us fund programs that will provide shelter, food, and basic necessities for those who are struggling to make ends meet,” Dunkin said. “But beyond the practical support, the ARPA program offers something even more powerful — it provides hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging to those who have been marginalized and forgotten by society. It reminds us that every human being deserves to be treated with kindness and respect, and that we all have a role to play in building a better Beloit. For that — we should all be proud.”
Dunkin also pointed to a reduction in crime rates in the city in 2022. Shots fired incidents were down 52% in 2022, gunshot victims were down 86% and robberies were down 10%.
“Let us continue to build on this success and strive to make our city a safer and more prosperous place for all our residents and visitors,” she said.
Dunkin noted how Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were used to help local nonprofit programs, including funds for job training, literacy programs, housing assistance, and clean-up events in Hackett and Merrill neighborhoods. These are examples of investing in the community to make it better.
Economic development also was highlighted by Dunkin.
“We have a thriving economy that is supported by a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and education,” Dunkin said. “Through our strategic investments and partnerships with local businesses, we have seen a steady increase in job creation and economic growth. We have worked diligently to attract new businesses and retain existing ones, resulting in the capital investment of $98 million and the creation of nearly 100 new jobs.”
The city has allocated ARPA funds to assist in addressing lead-pipe water lines and sub-standard water lines in the city. These infrastructure improvements, along with the ongoing improvements to the city’s the wastewater treatment plant project will ensure the city will be prepared to serve the community for years to come, Dunkin said.
“We have also set aside TIF Housing funds to encourage, promote, and support residential housing development in our Beloit community,” she said. “These efforts will supplement the $4 million investment made in residential housing projects in 2022. We have a number of exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”
Dunkin said Beloit’s accomplishments have positioned the city for continued growth and success in the years to come. Along with the new City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos, the city will face new challenges, and will find ways to work together and make progress, she said.