BELOIT—Tanner Gilles faced work loss during COVID-19. So he decided to launch a new company to connect healthcare workers to work shifts at geriatric facilities.
PT Nurse is an automated shift-scheduling platform online for healthcare workers which runs out of an office at 816 Fourth St., Beloit, above Pizza Hut.
The budding new business run by young entrepreneurs has already contracted with almost 600 healthcare workers and serves 90 facilities from Springfield, Illinois to Duluth, Minnesota.
The app has a particular focus on CNA and other caregivers. Because of lean-staffed businesses that have lower overhead and the efficiencies of the app, Gilles said the cost to facilities is lower than other options and the pay is higher to workers. CNAs, for example, can easily find shifts paying $27 an hour on weekends and LPNs can get paid $50 an hour.
The app is helpful for students and single parents who can pick whatever shifts that fits their schedule and work as little or as much as they would like.
“I wanted to create something where a caregiver or CNA can make a livable wage while only working 40 hours a week. Some are forced to work extra hours and burn themselves out,” he said.
With many CNAs being in their 20s, the modern app is a good fit. Some travel to see friends or families in other cities for a weekend and find a shift in their destination city.
More healthcare facilities are coming on board as the shifts get filled so quickly. Gilles said a Racine facility posted one shift a day for a month, or 30 shifts, and had the shifts filled within two hours. When another facility posted a shift when a worker didn’t show up, the shift was picked up within 10 minutes.
PT Nurse also offers a 24-7 phone line to help support the process, and a rigorous interview process for workers.
The business is a new chapter for Gilles, a 2011 graduate of Hononegah High School in Rockton. He had worked as an account manager for a software development company until it folded during COVID-19. He worked for a time at a Lowe’s store to make ends meet and then had a stint at a healthcare staffing agency. When he was at the agency he noticed the frantic texts and phone calls back and forth to healthcare workers to cover work shifts, finding the old system to be time consuming and chaotic with shifts sometimes getting missed.
“It was slow and outdated,” he said.
Gilles thought an app would help healthcare workers find and schedule shifts online. He took the plunge and launched the staffing business in September of 2021, first from his home while watching his kids as his wife Ashley Gilles worked outside the home.
He recalled cold calling healthcare facilities asking for business with no solid experience or connections to healthcare workers. That, however, would soon change as he rounded up a growing group of healthcare workers via Indeed.com.
He later moved next door to his current location and then to his current colorful digs in an ocean-mural covered space with basketball hoops, games and snacks and beverages.
“We work super hard so we can have super fun,” Tanner Gilles said.
He brought on two friends from Hononegah—regional salesman Tim Santopoalo and developer Austin Tackaberry. His wife, Ashley Gilles, came on board as an account manager.
Santopoalo, a semi-professional hockey player for the Columbus River Dragons, also had seen work dry up during the COVID-19 pandemic and was ready for a new challenge. Tackaberry had attended Purdue for biochemical engineering and worked at various large companies as he taught himself coding.
The app was finally ready in June.
“Having it listed on the app store was one of the coolest feelings there was,” Tanner Gilles said.
Today, PT Nurse has five employees with the addition of scheduling manager Jenna Bochette and scheduling assistant Jenna Mancini.
The plan is to keep growing across the country. Those at PT Nurse are planning to next focus on building more partnerships with area colleges and provide scholarships toward tuition for working certain numbers of shifts.