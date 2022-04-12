BELOIT—City of Beloit workers were diligently working Tuesday at Leeson Park, getting the baseball diamonds ready for the season.
This is just one of the tasks Mark Young, Golf and Horticulture Supervisor, and Mike Ferger, Forestry Supervisor of the City of Beloit, have been working on as the men prepare parks and facilities in Beloit for the spring season.
“After the winter, the first step we take is to fix the snow plows that were damaged from winter, start picking up trash and remove dead plants after the cold weather,” Ferger said. “We also remove dead trees and my team plants more seeds to replace them.”
Other park services attractions such as Leeson Park’s Dog Park are cleaned up year-round by Ferger’s team. They work on Beloit’s parks year-round as well, but the transition from winter to spring always brings extra work for the city crews.
“Riverside Park will soon have a new tennis court for the community,” noted Ferger.
There is no date set as of yet when the new tennis court will be ready for the public, Ferger said.
2021-2022’s winter season has been a unique experience for southern Wisconsin, and winter might not even be over yet. Winter in Wisconsin can be a roller coaster ride between winter and spring.
“This year’s winter had a slower start, which pushed back our expected timeline for projects for about two weeks,” Ferger said. “This is only because of the weather.”
“The slower start of winter has made our work a little easier and gives us more time,” Young added.
Ferger’s department projected a deadline to get the public bathrooms ready at the parks by May 1. Ferger’s team focuses on parks and forestry while Young’s focuses on horticulture in addition to the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course
Young’s team will start in high traffic areas starting on Milwaukee Road, Prairie Avenue, White Avenue, and ending on Riverside. Then they will expand on to lower traffic areas.
“The golf course has been fully prepared for the spring season,” Young said. “We have had some good games played so far, when the weather was working with us.”
The golf course opened for the first time this season on March 21 and has been operational weather permitting.
“We introduced a new concession stand at the golf course called “ChaddyShack” for visitors,” Young said.
“Season passes are still available and sold online,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications.
“The biggest obstacle is seasonal staffing when it comes to either team,” Lock said.
“We are always looking for seasonal workers,” Will Leader, Director of Operations of the City of Beloit.
Applications can be found atwww.governmentjobs.com/careers/beloitwi.