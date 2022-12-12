BELOIT- Local police department leaders are offering tips to keep gifts and valuables secure after record breaking holiday shopping numbers are announced.
A record 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five days between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to a National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics report.
According to a 2022 Safewise survey, around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months. Over the holiday season, the frequency of packages being stolen is likely to increase.
“Thefts and burglaries typically go up during this holiday season,” South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said. “People can reduce the risk of theft by installing surveillance cameras around their home and at the front door which is usually the drop-off location for the packages.”
In the nationwide 2022 Safeway Survey, Milwaukee was the city with the ninth most packages reported stolen from porches.
“Package theft is a problem in any community, not just Beloit. However, it is very frustrating and disheartening for these victims,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “We recommend shipping to an Amazon Locker or other drop-off point if you are concerned about packages being left out unattended. Another option would be to have a trusted neighbor hold onto them while you are gone.”
The Town of Beloit, like many other communities, try to combat crimes like these through Neighborhood Watch groups.
“Residents should check their porches on a daily basis and leave porch lights on during hours of darkness,” said Steve Zielinski, sergeant with the Town of Beloit Police Department. “In the Town of Beloit, a large majority of our neighborhoods have Facebook groups or Neighborhood Watch groups established to help keep their neighborhoods safe.”
Valuables can be stolen from vehicles, especially if the shopper is making multiple stops, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.
“Do not leave anything in plain sight in your vehicle,” warns Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans. “(When you arrive home) take your garage door opener and valuables out of the vehicle if it is parked outside. Get outdoor cameras if you can, and lock your vehicle in the most lighted spot of your driveway.”
In the colder months people tend to want to warm their car up, while they wait inside. Sayles warns the public against this common practice.
“Do not leave your keys in the car; a number of our vehicle thefts occur when the victims leave their keys in the vehicle,” Sayles said.