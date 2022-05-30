BELOIT—Flags were waving, bands were playing and crowds were gathering to watch the first Stateline Area Memorial Day Parade in two years on Monday.
Spectators were lined up along Blackhawk Boulevard in South Beloit where the parage started. The parade then continued on State Street and Grand Avenue in Beloit.
Pam Denzer had settled in a spot in the median on Blackhawk Boulevard with her grandchildren Tyrian and Rhys.
“We come here every year, then we go to Nora’s for breakfast afterwards,” Denzer said. “It’s a family tradition.”
She said the children have been patiently waiting for the parade, which was cancelled in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her grandchildren have been excited to go to the parade for the last few days, and Tyrian especially wanted to see the police cars.
She said Tyrian wants to be a police officer someday.
Sean and Jessica Mohns-Scanlan had set up a small pup tent in the median to keep themselves and their 1-year-old, Grayson, cool and in the shade. Although it was the first Memorial Day Parage for Grayston, Sean and Jessica have been regulars at the parade.
“Both of my grandparents are involved. One is in the Legion and the other in the Legion Auxiliary,” Sean said.
Even though it had been on hiatus for two years, this year’s parade was bigger than ever with 72 entries that included veterans, tumblers, marching bands, antique cars and more.
Dave Christensen, section leader for the South Beloit American Legion section of the parade, said everyone was happy to see the parade return this year. There were five sections of the parade, lead and organized by local veterans groups. Groups involved in organizing the parade were the South Beloit American Legion, the Beloit American Legion, the Rock County Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Marine Corps League and the Beloit VFW.
“It’s a much larger parade this year. I’m going to run out of room here,” Christiansen said as he helped entries line up before the parade.
The parade entries were a collection of new and old entries.
Al Pedersen and his friends from the Rock-Ford A’s antique car club had come to the parade Monday with five cars. And, The Beloit-South Beloit parade was not their last stop for the day.
“We have two other parades to get to today—one in Rockford and one in Pecatonica,” Pedersen said.
He said he was happy to take part in the parade and he was happy to see people enjoying themselves.
“It’s nice to see people getting out again and laughing, and not worrying so much,” he said.
Thomas Parker was getting the Youth Against Violence Organization drum corps from Rockford ready to march in the parade Monday morning.
“This is our first time in this parade,” Parker said.
After the parade a ceremony honoring veterans was held at East Lawn Cemetery in Beloit at noon. There also was a ceremony in City Park in South Beloit following the parade.
As is the tradition, next year the Memorial Day Parade will begin in Beloit and end in South Beloit.