BELOIT - The Beloit Snappers baseball team received a formal invitation from Major League Baseball (MLB) to become the Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
The prospective move will elevate Beloit to the Advanced-A classification after 39 years at the Class A level.
“We are thankful to receive the invitation to become a licensee of Major League Baseball and the Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins,” Quint Studer of Gateway Professional Baseball, managing partners of the Snappers, said. “One year ago, the Beloit community made a decision to build a new downtown baseball stadium. Thanks to the support of the fans and the community for the stadium project, Beloit will be one of the 120 licensed Minor League teams in 2021 and beyond, have a great new partnership with the Miami Marlins, and bring a higher level of competition and talent to Beloit fans by being moved up to the Advanced-A level.”
The new affiliation and promotion to the Advanced-A level will come as part of the ongoing Professional Baseball Agreement negotiations between Major and Minor League Baseball.
The invitation coincides with continued progress on Beloit’s new downtown multi-use stadium, which is anticipated to open next summer.