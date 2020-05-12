BELOIT—Prospective Beloit Snappers owner Quint Studer has temporarily withdrawn the pending team ownership transfer application, but the move is not expected to impact downtown stadium construction or future team operations.
Studer confirmed on Tuesday the joint decision with the Beloit Professional Baseball Association (BPBA) to withdraw the ownership transfer agreement until after a new Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) is finalized between Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Major League Baseball (MLB).
Under the current PBA that’s set to expire in September, the ownership transfer requires approval from a majority of Midwest League team owners for the transfer from BPBA to Studer to take place.
The delay was caused in part by uncertainty surrounding what the new PBA would look like, compounded with the instability brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Studer said.
The decision to table the ownership transfer won’t impact construction on the downtown stadium that’s still on schedule to start in early June, and the temporary pause won’t change team day-to-day operations.
“We feel like we are still in a good position,” Studer said. “This does not impact our plans. We are still moving forward full speed ahead, and my understanding is the stadium is still moving full speed ahead through the Riverbend Stadium Authority. I am excited about the groundbreaking.”
Studer said he previously believed the ownership transfer vote was on hold until both leagues reached a PBA agreement before discussions with stakeholders earlier this month.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the PBA agreement between both leagues is set to expire on Sept. 30 and it guides all policies between MLB and MiLB, including player pay for minor league players. In November of 2019, a list of potential teams to be cut from the minor leagues leaked. On April 21, when PBA negotiations resumed, it was reported that both leagues were prepared to reduce the total number of MLB-affiliated teams from 160 to 120. No agreement has been made regarding the PBA and no final list of cut teams has been announced.
