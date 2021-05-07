BELOIT — The Beloit Snappers are gearing up for the home opener at Pohlman Field next Tuesday, and on Friday the team unveiled the latest upgrades to the concessions to be offered before heading over to the new, downtown ABC Supply Stadium by late summer.
Representatives for the Snappers and food and beverage partner Geronimo Hospitality hosted a media day Friday afternoon to showcase the latest and greatest concessions fans can expect.
New to the menu are Kobe beef hotdogs, chicken street tacos, jumbo Klement's bratwurst, a short rib sandwich and an employee and media favorite: Brat-chos featuring corn tortilla chips, beer cheese sauce, grilled bratwurst, pickled red onion, sweet and sour cabbage with garlic aioli.
New drink offerings will include a frozen brandy old fashioned, Tito's vodka blueberry lemonade and a signature margarita.
Food and Beverage Director Blair Schmitz said Friday the organization wanted to bring fresh food ideas to the table, but he stressed that classic fare like popcorn, cracker jack and hotdogs will still be offered.
"It's about the experience and being able to bring the family and not having to worry about going to dinner," Schmitz said. "There’s something for everyone and now we have gourmet offerings."
Schmitz said inspiration for the gourmet items at affordable prices for stadium fare came from Geronimo's commitment to "elevating any experience."
"For us it's about boosting that experience we are able to offer here. We really want to bring a premium experience of food and beverages to the fans," he added.
The new stadium, set to open by late summer, will flip the script commonly found at ballparks nationwide that have 25% gourmet offerings and 75% standard concessions, Schmitz said.
"We're really going to change that," he said. "It will be 75% signature concepts, but still with that classic ballpark grub. It will be like having three or four restaurants in one place. We are going to have various themes and we are going to have a stadium experience that will be elevated."
Friday's unveiling was just a sneak peak as for what's to ahead, Schmitz said.
"We are working on more concepts and have much more to come," Schmitz noted.