Jessica Quince has found her artistic groove and risen to the challenge of owning her own business, and she is on a mission to fill hearts and stomachs while setting a good example for her children.
Quince launched JSweets Homemade Treats about three years ago, taking her lifelong passion for cooking to the next level. It began as an artistic outlet, and since then her business has continued to grow.
“I like making people happy, I really do,” Quince said. “I’ve always liked giving food away. I like that people say that it’s good and keep coming back.”
While the name of the business references desserts, Quince makes all sorts of treats and entrees, and she said she’s always open to new suggestions from her customers.
She has prepared foods for customers ranging from barbeque wings, ribs and French fries to banana cakes, cheesecakes, cookies, puddings, chocolate cakes and butterscotch cookies, to name just a few.
Baking cakes is one of Quince’s favorite desserts, and many customers ask her to craft a cake based on a certain theme, whether it’s for a birthday or any other occasion.
“I’m able to be as creative as I want,” Quince said.
For more information about Quince’s business, visit her Facebook page, “JSweet’s Homemade Treats.”
Learning how to make banana pudding from scratch was a challenging process marked by trial and error, she said. But after some time, Quince said she has perfected a recipe, and jars of banana pudding is among her top-selling items, along with cakes.
During the average month, Quince said she bakes around 10 cakes, and has been serving about 50 dinners each week.
During the pandemic, Quince has been offering curbside pickup for her customers, and business has remained steady. She said it’s been a nice balance for her to continue helping people who are looking for a stress-free and ready homemade meal without going out in public.
Many of her customers are in Beloit, but she has served some people in the Madison area and even sent an order as far as Wilmington, North Carolina.
Quince said she feels empowered to be chasing her dreams with support from her family, and she hopes to show her own children that they have potential to be independently successful and earn a stable income as adults. Her children have helped deliver orders on occasion and are proud to see their mom working hard.
Quince, 38, lives in Beloit with her husband, Brandy Quince, her 19-year-old daughter Janaee Burks and two sons, Trey Quince, 13, and Thai Quince, 8.
In the future, Quince said she aims to purchase an RV to use for her business. She has also been drafting menus to share with customers.
Rock County Jumpstart, which mentors Black small business owners, has been tremendously supportive and inspiring, Quince said. The organization has helped mentor her as she looks to continue growing her business.
Offering advice for other small business owners, Quince said the hardest part is just getting started. From there, pursuing your goals opens up a world of possibilities.
“I found you’ve got to start somewhere,” Quince said. “You have to put yourself out there and see where your journey takes you. It gave me a new string of confidence.”