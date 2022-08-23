BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp is starting to make plays for a new “literacy playground” at the ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit for baseball fans and families alike.
The playground will have an educational element incorporated throughout, but the Beloit Sky Carp team is still working out the finer details, manager of media and public relations Josh Flickinger said.
Beloit Sky Carp was one of the 2022 Community Impact Grant recipients from the Stateline Community Foundation. A total of $83,610 was donated to Stateline Area businesses. The Sky Carp was given a $17,000 grant for its literacy playground.
“Every single week we have surveys that go out to our fans,” Flickinger told the Daily News. “There’s an open ended question that goes into what can we be doing better? How can we better serve a fan and one of the things we’ve heard consistently is a playground at the field.”
Flickinger adds that learning is a passion for the Sky Carp owner Quint Studer. Around the ballpark you’ll see various things on early learning, Flickinger said, which includes a hopscotch game.
The construction of the playground will begin upon the completion of Sky Carp’s current season, after the last game on Sept. 11. Flickinger said they hope to have it complete by next year, before the start of the next baseball season in the spring, which usually begins in April.
“We know that we’re fairly early in the process, but we’re really excited and certainly grateful for the grant and we feel like this is just another way to make our experience better for fans and for citizens of Beloit,” Flickinger said.