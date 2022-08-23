ABC Supply Stadium file photo
Buy Now

ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit opened Aug. 3. The privately-funded $37 million ball park was built in 13 months and has a game day capacity of 3,500 seats.

 Anthony Wahl

BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp is starting to make plays for a new “literacy playground” at the ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit for baseball fans and families alike.

The playground will have an educational element incorporated throughout, but the Beloit Sky Carp team is still working out the finer details, manager of media and public relations Josh Flickinger said.