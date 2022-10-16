BELOIT—Quint Studer was recognized for his contributions to children’s education as he was presented with the Bridge to the Future Award Thursday during the Stateline Community Foundation 36th annual dinner.

Quint Studer is the owner of the Beloit Sky Carp and co-owner of the Pensacola, Florida Blue Wahoos minor league baseball teams. Studer was previously vice president of business development at Mercy Hospital in Janesville and was a special education teacher at Parker High School in Janesville. He has since moved on to form the Studer Group LLC, his own health care consulting firm.