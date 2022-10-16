BELOIT—Quint Studer was recognized for his contributions to children’s education as he was presented with the Bridge to the Future Award Thursday during the Stateline Community Foundation 36th annual dinner.
Quint Studer is the owner of the Beloit Sky Carp and co-owner of the Pensacola, Florida Blue Wahoos minor league baseball teams. Studer was previously vice president of business development at Mercy Hospital in Janesville and was a special education teacher at Parker High School in Janesville. He has since moved on to form the Studer Group LLC, his own health care consulting firm.
Tara Tinder, executive director of the Stateline Community Foundation, presented Studer with the award.
“The Bridge to the Future award was created to honor a person or organization that best exemplifies the spirit of philanthropy, which is defined as the effort to increase the wellbeing of humankind,” Tinder said. “Quint’s creativity in incorporating the importance of building little one’s brains into one of America’s beloved pastimes, baseball, is brilliant.”
An interactive playground and literacy garden will be incorporated into the Sky Carp’s home, ABC Supply Stadium, by next season.
“What we are celebrating today has nothing to do with baseball—It has to do with prioritizing childhood education,” Studer said.
One new program that is funded by Studer, which is planned for Beloit is the Basics Principles.
This new program is a virtual support program for parents providing videos, text messages and resources to help provide goals for parents to help develop their children’s brains.
“The Basics program funding will be taken care of and won’t require additional donations or tax dollars,” Studer explained.
The Stateline Community Foundation through funding from Studer and other donors was able to hire a full-time program director to coordinate the Beloit Literacy To Life program along with the new Basics Principles program.
“In the past 36 years we have been generously gifted with close to $24 million,” Tinder said. “To date we have granted $19 million to our non-profits.”
The Literacy for Life Initiative has purchased and delivered over 13,000 books to young people in the community, according to Tinder.
Evelyn Mendoza, a Collins Clark Scholarship recipient was one of the speakers at Thursday’s event. Mendoza graduated from University of Wisconsin—Madison in 2022 as a first generation graduate and an award-winning powerlifter.
New officers were elected and leadership changed for the organization’s board, during the annual meeting.
Bill Lock stepped down as board chairman. Ann Sitrick-Joyce will be taking over Lock’s position. Bill Flanagan was officially approved as the new secretary and Don Huebschen will be the new treasurer going forward.
Cecil Youngblood is transitioning off the board after working with the Stateline Community Foundation for nine years.
Two new board members were elected to the board including Allison Ebany and Jeff Vohs. Ebany is the domestic tax director for Regal Beloit Corporation. Vohs is the senior vice president at the Commercial Lending of SENB Bank.