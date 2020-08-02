BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to support local business, enjoy the outdoors and snag some great deals at the Downtown Beloit Sidewalk Sales.
The event will be held Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 in Beloit’s scenic downtown.
“Especially during COVID-19 it’s more critical for those of us who can afford to support businesses to come out,” said Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Promotions Coordinator Crystal Cribbs.
Visitors can stroll the historic streets and shop the boutiques from 8 a.m.—2 p.m. This year’s participating businesses as of Thursday afternoon included: Always & Forever Formal Wear, 317 State St.; Nest Egg, 816 E. Grand Ave.; Pizzazz, 313 State St.; Rock County Rocks and Gems, 312 State St., Suite B, with a table outside in the parking lot behind their business; and Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts, 408 E. Grand Ave.
Cribbs said the sales are typically held in conjunction with the street dance. Although the street dance had to be canceled due to COVID-19, the sales are marching on. There will be no street closures for the sidewalk sales.
Cribbs encourages people to come find some good deals as shops clear out their summer merchandise and transition to fall items.
“A lot of the items are unique and one-of-kind at the retail shops. Get those last minute sales,” Cribbs said.
It’s also a good time to see all the unique offerings in Beloit’s downtown and perhaps plan a follow-up shopping trip.
Many of the businesses, Cribbs noted, have curbside pickup and other options.
The list of businesses that will be set up on the sidewalk outside of their stores will be posted regularly on the DBA Facebook page and people are encouraged to check back often.