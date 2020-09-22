BELOIT—Beloit police say the victim of the Sept. 19 non-fatal shooting in a Broad Street parking lot may have been targeted.
A 35-year-old Black man suffered injuries to his left buttocks and left leg from a single gunshot wound, police said. According to police, a fight between two men was in the process of being broken up when a blue SUV pulled up to the entrance of the parking lot.
A Black male who was bald or had short-cropped hair, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, exited the vehicle and began firing shots before fleeing in the blue SUV.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said the victim’s name was being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.
The shooting marks the 13th time someone in Beloit was injured by gunfire this year.