JANESVILLE—A Beloit man has been charged with breaking into a house and sexually assaulting a woman who was house-sitting for his fiancé on Aug. 15 in the 200 block of Adams, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Derrell D. Riley, 35, is charged with second-degree sexual assault and burglary of a building or dwelling after he allegedly broke into the Adams Street home. A woman in the home told police that Riley threatended to kill her if she did not do as he said, the complaint states.
Beloit police responded to a report of a home security alarm going off at 3:33 a.m., with officers locating the woman and Riley inside the home. Riley then fled from officers at the scene, the complaint said. Beloit officers were eventually able to take Riley into custody after a pursuit and struggle.
Two Beloit officers were transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital for observation after they reported minor injuries from arresting Riley.
During a search of the area, officers located a truck parked on Vernon Street with open windows and keys in the ignition.
The owner of the vehicle, who was identified as Riley’s fiancé, told police it was possible that Riley may have driven the vehicle to the area.