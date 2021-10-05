BELOIT—The 33rd Annual Beloit Senior Fair was back this year with lots of fans to greet it.
People were pouring into the Eclipse Center on Tuesday morning for the much-awaited fair bedazzled with red, white and blue balloons. With a theme of “A Salute to Essential Workers” the fair featured flu shots and an Rx Roundup, prize drawings, health screenings and plenty of goodies to round up in goodie bags from exhibitors.
Free bus shuttles on Beloit Transit System to the fair was provided which brought in many riders.
The event, not held last year due to COVID-19, was a bit scaled back on Tuesday. It was without music and popcorn and the vendors were more spaced out than in traditional years with visitors in masks. Despite some changes, more than 200 people had already been through the fair by 10:30 a.m.
Beloit Senior Fair Committee member John Kalkirtz said he received many compliments from people who appreciated the spacious feel and updated layout as it made it easier to move around.
“It’s fantastic weather and a good crowd,” Kalkirtz said.
Judy Windorf of Janesville said she appreciated the spacious feel. Windorf, who has health risks, said she had been mostly at home for the past 18 months due to COVID-19, but felt comfortable at the fair.
“I feel very safe and it’s spread out nicely,” Windorf said.
Windorf said it was nice to be out again after being vaccinated. She tries to come every year to obtain information from the fair which provides education and resources on transportation, healthcare, legal services, nutrition, volunteer opportunities, home care, housing rentals, consumer information, assisted living, crisis information and more.
Windorf was chatting with KANDU Director of Marketing Linda Diedrich about KANDU’s offerings. Diedrich said KANDU has an adult day services program offering trips, crafts, music and socialization. It can help seniors connect with each other and give their caregivers some respite.
Nearby, North Shore Healthcare Market Liaison Leslie Roanhouse was dispensing information about Delavan Health Services which provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation, with a focus on veterans. With fewer tours being given at nursing facilities and restrictions on bedside visits at hospitals due to COVID safety protocols, Roanhouse said senior fairs are critical to get the word out about available services. She had already attended the Janesville Senior Fair and was planning to attend one in Walworth County.
Kalkirtz said the fair is always a big hit. Immediately following Tuesday’s fair, he said the committee would go over every detail of the fair for insight on how to proceed planning next year’s event. It has evolved over Kalkirtz’s 33 years on the committee with the mission of always making it better.