BELOIT—The Grinnell Hall Senior Activity Center is inviting the public to honor veterans during a special ceremony set for 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at the center at 631 Bluff St.
“Please join us as we salute our veterans,” said Senior Center Manager Debbie Kraus.
Retired Army Master Sergeant Charles Jones and Retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Eugene Leach will be sharing a bit about their backgrounds and what the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) means to them. Both are members of Rock County Chapter 14 DAV who meet at Grinnell Hall.
The program also will include an update on the new “Veterans Helping Veterans” program from Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Executive Director Pam Carper. The Goldenaires Choir will be singing several patriotic songs, Beloit Memorial High School Junior ROTC will be posting colors, United Church of Beloit Lead Minister Steve Erkel will give the prayer and Rick West will play taps. There also will be a drawing for a lap quilt made by Illa Borgwardt.
Jones served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1995 both at home and abroad including a tour in Desert Storm and in the U.S. Invasion of Panama in addition to his service in Germany, Korea, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
He retired in September of 1995 and started a new position in February of 1996 working for the state of Wisconsin as a veterans employment and training representative. He worked for the state until March 2019, retiring as a regional veteran supervisor with the Office of Veterans Employment Service.
At the upcoming event Jones will speak about his military service and veterans support available through the DAV.
DAV is a nonprofit charity helping more than 1 million veterans nationwide. Annually, the organization provides more than 240,000 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assists veterans with more than 160,000 benefit claims. In 2020, DAV helped veterans receive more than $23 billion in earned benefits. DAV’s services are offered at no cost. The charity also connects veterans with employment, hosts job fairs and provides resources, according to its website at www.dav.org.
DAV’s services are critical as mental health is a growing issue among combat veterans, Jones said.
Jones said many veterans have witnessed traumatic scenes up close such as a fellow soldier stepping on or driving over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and may struggle, for example, with issues of survivor’s guilt.
Many of them have physical as well as mental challenges and may start to isolate themselves. Sometimes loved ones can’t get through to the veteran. Jones said other veterans who had similar experiences can relate and help more. He said it’s important there are veterans organizations so veterans can provide support and referrals to other veterans.
“We understand each other, we know what we’ve been through and it’s important to support one another,” Jones said.
The DAV Rock County Chapter 14 meets at Grinnell Hall the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
The group meeting at Grinnell Hall usually has about 10 to 15 participants.
“We create a bond with one another,” Jones said.
Grinnell Hall has a history in serving veterans and their families. In April of 1936 Emma H. Grinnell willed $100,000 to build a Memorial Hall for patriotic organizations in loving memory of her husband, William H. Grinnell. William served in the Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. In 1977 the City of Beloit purchased Grinnell Hall and the organization leaders and city staff work together to meet the needs of the veterans and seniors.
Grinnell Hall in Beloit also has a Veterans Room which boasts a “Lest We Forget” mural by artist Lynn Reynolds.
People must call to reserve a seat for the Veterans Day event at 608-364-2875 and masks are required.