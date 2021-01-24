BELOIT — After the area saw additional snowfall over the weekend, and another round of snow expected today, city officials are reminding residents to keep their vehicles out of the streets when possible.
Beloit Public Works Director Laura Williamson said in the middle of this winter season, the city “is in good shape” with salt reserves and equipment for plowing roads.
Each year, the City of Beloit uses on average between 2,800 to 3,000 tons of salt for an entire winter season. Williamson said the city is on track to match that amount of salt usage this season.
On average, the city sees about 27 to 28 snow events per year. So far this season, Beloit has experienced only 11 snow events, Williamson said.
Over the weekend, Williamson said public works crews were prepared for the snowfall heading into Monday.
On Friday afternoon, the City of Beloit declared a snow emergency from 8 p.m. on Saturday through 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The City of Beloit canceled its snow emergency as of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, city spokesperson Sarah Lock said.
Residents were asked to remove their vehicles from roadways to allow for plows to come through.
Williamson said during any snow event, it is important for residents to remember to bring trash cans away from curbs, move cars into driveways and remove any other obstacles from the streets in order for plow drivers to squeeze through, particularly on narrow roadways.
“It really is helpful if people could please get off the streets whether there’s an emergency or not,” Williamson said. “Beloit snow removal crew members rely on local residents to move the vehicles so they can clear snow from all streets during bigger snow events. Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel—please help them out by moving your vehicle.”
Williamson said because this year’s snowfalls have so far been largely spaced out in one to two inches at a time, plow drivers have been out often clearing the roads.
In recent weeks, Williamson said the city has seen less snow accumulation, with more instances of freezing conditions.
“The freeze thaw is a lot more of a challenge for us,” Williamson said, adding crews are watching out for slick roads in need of treatment.
According to the National Weather Service, today will bring a 50% chance of light snow and high temperatures around 31. The chance of snow continues into the evening with lows sinking to around 27 degrees. There is a 100% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and bring a 40% chance of snow, with highs around 30 degrees and lows Tuesday night will be around 19 degrees.
Wednesday’s highs will be around 29 and lows Wednesday night will be around 11 degrees. The skies will be mostly cloudy with some winds.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and temperatures Thursday night drop to around 12 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and lows Friday night will be in the lower 20s.
Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s and lows Saturday night around 30. There is a 30-50% chance of precipitation.