MADISON—Beloit recorded the largest unemployment rate decline in August among Wisconsin’s 34 largest communities, but Beloit’s rate remains among the highest in the state.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 7.7% in August, down from 9.5% in July, but up from 5.5% in August of 2019, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. That places Beloit at the sixth highest unemployment rate among the largest communities in the state.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 7.3% in August, down from 9% in July, but up from 3.7% in August of 2019. That places Janesville’s rate at the eighth highest among the largest communities in the state.
Milwaukee had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 10.1% in August, down from 11.4% in July, but up from 5.1% in August of 2019.
Stevens Point had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 34 largest communities at 4.8% in August, down from 5.8% in July, but up from 3.2% in August of 2019.
Unemployment rates dropped in all 34 of the largest communities in Wisconsin between July and August.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 6.7% in August, down from 8.4% in July, but up from 4% in August of 2019.
Neighboring Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in August, down from 6.6% in July, but up from 3.3% in August of 2019.
Nearby Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in August, down from 5.7% in July, but up from 3.1% in August of 2019.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 3.5% in August, down from 4.2% in July, but up from 2.7% in August of 2019.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 18.9% in August, up from 18.6% in July, and up from 13.7% in August of 2019. Unemployment rates declined in all Wisconsin counties except Menominee County between July and August.
Dodge County had the largest rate decrease going from 7% in July to 4.9% in August.
The statewide unemployment rate was 6.2% in August, down from 7.1% in July.
The national unemployment rate was 8.4% in August, down from 10.2% in July.
The state seems to be slowly recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of unemployed people in Wisconsin peaked in April at 415,557. In August there were an estimated 225,601 unemployed.