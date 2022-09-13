BELOIT—Saws are buzzing, hammers are pounding and buildings are going up in downtown Beloit, as several Hendricks Commercial Properties projects are advancing.

Rob Gerbitz, president and CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties, gave an update of construction projects the company is involved with during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) presentation on Tuesday morning. A brochure offered at the event was titled “New Projects 2023—2025,” and some projects described are underway while others are slated to start in the near future.