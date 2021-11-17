BELOIT—The police and city’s response to the Nov. 5 mask incident protest was commended at the School District of Beloit Board of Education meeting held Tuesday evening. The meeting also included a public comment regarding concerns about racial inequities in the district.
Superintendent Dan Keyser kicked off his board reporting by saying he wanted to thank staff who teach, engage and guide students each day and commended them for their contributions and commitment to students.
In regards to closure of schools on Nov. 5 due to a protest, Keyser thanked Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther for their efforts partnering with the school district and community to keep students and staff safe.
School was closed on Nov. 5 as protesters arrived in Beloit. They protested across from Kolak Education Center in regards to what they believe was a mishandling of an incident involving a School District of Beloit teacher putting tape on a child’s mask on Oct. 26. The protest was peaceful but there had been reports of threats against school staff via social media prior to the event.
Keyser said there are continuing allegations of racist hate speech and hate speech against individuals within the community and district. Many of those committing the acts are across state lines.
“We continue to investigate so we can hold those parties responsible,” he said.
Keyser said he wanted to thank Chief of Communications and Marketing Monica Krysztopa and Community Outreach Liaison Maria Acevedo for sifting through thousands of posts within social media and filling out numerous forms on social media complaint websites resulting in a number of the groups being banned from further use of the social media platform.
During public comment, Eunicestine Glass, who said she was representing Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit, the NAACP Beloit branch and Justice Overcoming Borders (JOB) said she wanted the answer to a question posed to the board prior to its new members being appointed: “Why was it necessary for all black administrators and teachers to be removed?”
Glass said she never received an answer and was asking for those people who Glass said were forced out. She said she wanted to ensure they are invited back when there are openings.
“I also found out that there are many more black students being suspended than any other race,” Glass said. “I would also ask you to figure out why that is. There is a reason for it and it needs to be stopped. If those children are suspended from school, they have no education, they aren’t going to get a decent job and it’s a pipeline to prison.”