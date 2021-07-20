BELOIT—The School District of Beloit will be officially naming its natatorium after swim coach Richard Vogel at a dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Beloit Memorial High School Natatorium at 1500 Fourth St.
With a teaching and coaching career spanning more than 40 years, many regional swim coaches swam under his coaching and will be attending the ceremony.
A few of Vogel’s accomplishments over the years was his induction into the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018; co-developing a 4th grade swimming lesson program for the district in 2019; co-developing a Special Olympic Swim Team for Beloit Memorial High School in 2019; and developing the intermediate school’s Tide Swim Teams in 2000.
“There is nothing more rewarding for me as a coach than to see student-athletes develop their swim strokes along with their love of the sport of swimming. It has been a joy and will continue to be to see so many of my swimmers qualify and participate in state competitions and to go on to become swim coaches themselves. To be a part of an athlete’s success means a lot to me,” shared Vogel. “There are no words to express my gratitude to the School District of Beloit for this honor and recognition. I am truly humbled.”
Vogel retired from teaching health and physical education in 2020, but continues to be the Head Coach for boys swimming and Assistant Head Coach for girls swimming at BMHS.